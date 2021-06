Arcade Paradise has been unveiled at the Guerrilla Collective showcase. The game will allow players to become wealthy high-score kings later this year. Arcade Paradise takes players on a journey to the bygone era of video game arcades, when the players with the highest scores were marvelled by the rest. After being given the keys to your family's laundromat (boring), you decide to fill it with video games (not boring) instead. You'll be able to play the different arcade machines in your emporium to set the highest scores, and in turn, drive profits through the roof as customers try to beat your bests. Use that hard-earned cash to buy new machines, set the highest scores again, and turn even more profit... you get the point.