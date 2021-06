If you have been following MobileGamingHub for quite some time, you already know that our predictions have almost always turned out to be precisely on point. Last year we shared a list of 9 features that are to be added to Among Us soon. And guess what? Most of these features have already been added in Among Us, and for the rest, the developers have today officially announced that they would soon be adding features like Hide and seek mode, 15 player lobbies, achievements, player roles, and much more to the game.