Video Games

Bethesda Prepares Xbox Exclusive Redfall For Summer 2022 Launch

By Daniel Tack
Game Informer Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt today’s Xbox and Bethesda E3 showcase, the “one more thing” happened to be a new title from Bethesda’s Arkane Studios. It’s an open-world, co-op first-person shooter that you can play by yourself or with up to three other friends. Redfall is an Xbox exclusive coming to Xbox Series X/S and PC summer 2022, and is slated to be available on Xbox Game Pass on day one. The teaser trailer had plenty of campy horror vibes as an eclectic squad of survivors ends up scrapping with some serious vampire foes. The footage is below, so take a look before we dive into the rest.

