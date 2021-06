The IWT Big Wave Awards Night was held on Maui's north shore on Saturday night to announce the big wave champions. Covid restrictions on outdoor gatherings were opened June 1st on Maui, and so we immediately planned the big night for the first Saturday, June 5th, so that everyone could finally come together for this special night. For almost all on Maui, this was the first time they had been allowed to gather in a big group since the onset of the pandemic so it was a very special time.