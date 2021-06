University’s baseball season came to a tough end on Saturday, as the Trailblazers were overwhelmed by Providence 14-1 in five innings at the Class 2A Mooresville semi-state. No. 8-ranked University scored the game’s first run in the top of the first inning. Tyler Galyean led off with a double, then was later sent home by Seth Hogg’s single. But the Pioneers scored two runs in the bottom of the first and held the lead from there.