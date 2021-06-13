Cancel
Cake Audio: Eye/Ear Candy Courtesy of Alsyvox Botticelli loudspeakers & Vitus SS-103 amplifier, Vitus SL-103 preamplifier, Vitus SP-103 phono preamplifier, Vitus SCD-025 CD player, CAD Ground Control, Kuzma turntable

By Jason Victor Serinus
stereophile.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI wonder if France would have been the same had Marie Antoinette had access to a system like this. Dominating the view was the joint US premiere of the striking Alsyvox Botticelli ribbon loudspeakers ($92,000/pair + $30,000 optional external crossovers) and Vitus SS-103 stereo amplifier ($40,000). Dominating the ear was...

www.stereophile.com
