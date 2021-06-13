Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward's late charge defeats Newgarden

Newgarden made a strong start to hold off Colton Herta who had his mirrors full of Rinus VeeKay, but held on, while behind them Alexander Rossi dived up the inside of Romain Grosjean who had Scott Dixon on his outside. Rossi and Dixon pincered Grosjean, the Ganassi driver bounced off the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda which lost momentum, but Dixon held his slide, and Rossi got through although sustained front wing damage.