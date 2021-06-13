Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Detroit IndyCar: O’Ward's late charge defeats Newgarden

By David Malsher-Lopez
Motorsport.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewgarden made a strong start to hold off Colton Herta who had his mirrors full of Rinus VeeKay, but held on, while behind them Alexander Rossi dived up the inside of Romain Grosjean who had Scott Dixon on his outside. Rossi and Dixon pincered Grosjean, the Ganassi driver bounced off the Dale Coyne Racing with RWR-Honda which lost momentum, but Dixon held his slide, and Rossi got through although sustained front wing damage.

www.motorsport.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Daly
Person
Romain Grosjean
Person
Scott Dixon
Person
Alexander Rossi
Person
James Hinchcliffe
Person
Pagenaud
Person
Pato O'ward
Person
Colton Herta
Person
Jimmie Johnson
Person
Max Chilton
Person
Rinus Veekay
Person
Dalton Kellett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indycar#Reds#Detroit Indycar#Rwr#Sato Bourdais#Dixon Daly#Ecr Chevy#Sec#Penske Chevy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Motorsports
Related
GolfPosted by
CBS News

Jon Rahm wins U.S. Open, his first major championship

Two career-changing putts for Jon Rahm brought two trophies Sunday. He cradled his 3-month-old son, Kepa, as he walked off the 18th green at Torrey Pines on Father's Day. And then he collected the silver U.S. Open trophy after a performance filled with passion and absent of blunders that wiped out everyone else.
Oregon StatePosted by
CBS News

Man wanted in 3 Oregon deaths arrested in Milwaukee

A man sought in the killings of his father and two other people at a casino campground and in a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in a small Oregon city turned himself in to police in Milwaukee, authorities said Sunday,. Investigators believe Oen Evan Nicholson drove the over 2,000 miles...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...