This feature is coordinated by The Post-Standard/Syracuse.com and InterFaith Works of CNY. Follow this theme and author posted Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. Today, we celebrate Father’s Day! For some fathers, today they will feel a sense of accomplishment, but to others a day of guilt and regret. Guilt because they were not the parent they wanted to be or their children needed. Or regret because so many precious moments were lost between them and their children due to their absence.