Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

CBP Seizes Cocaine Smuggled Aboard Cruise Ship at Port Everglades

maritime-executive.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCruise ship operations are about to return to the United States, bringing welcome relief to cruise lines and cruise-focused ports. In a sign of the return to normalcy, smugglers are once again taking advantage of legitimate cruise ship movements to piggyback small consignments of cocaine into the United States - not as large as the massive shipments that make the voyage on container ships or semi-submersibles, but still enough to warrant vigilance.

maritime-executive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Cbp#Cocaine#Cbp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

CBP officers seize cocaine, fentanyl in enforcement actions

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations officers seized hard narcotics in two separate, unrelated incidents that totaled over $1.2 million in street value. “CBP has numerous layers of enforcement and our officers will go above and beyond to keep these illicit drugs from entering our country and...
Miami, FLseapowermagazine.org

Cutter Tahoma Offloads $143.5M in Cocaine at Port Everglades

MIAMI — Coast Guard Cutter Tahoma’s crew offloaded more than 7,500 pounds of cocaine in Port Everglades, Florida, an estimated street value of $143.5 million, Monday, after three interdictions in the Eastern Pacific Ocean, the Coast Guard 7th District said in a June 14 release. A maritime patrol flight spotted...
Chicago, ILcbp.gov

CBP Chicago Finds $552,000 of Counterfeit Items Smuggled in Passengers’ Luggage

CHICAGO–On March 31, two passengers returning together from Turkey were asked by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers if they had anything to declare. Initially, they did not declare anything, but during a secondary inspection they declared $2,000 worth of “gifts.” Officers inspected their seven large duffel bags for smuggled contraband and found an estimated MSRP value (i.e., if genuine goods) of $552,000 of counterfeit designer apparel.
Law Enforcementcbp.gov

CBP Seizes Toys Containing Hazardous Chemicals

HOUSTON – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working with the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission at the Houston Seaport intercepted nearly 400 children’s toys containing hazardous chemicals and unsafe design posing a significant hazard to children. The shipment of dangerous toys originated in China and was destined for a...
Public SafetyIdaho8.com

Over 69 pounds of cocaine discovered on cruise ship

A cruise ship’s security services discovered 69.5 pounds of cocaine on board the vessel last week and turned over the haul to US Customs and Border Protection officers upon docking at a Florida port, CBP said in a statement. Cruise officials alerted CBP officers assigned to Port Everglades seaport that...
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

$17.6M worth of cocaine hidden in ship seized near Puerto Rico

FAJARDO, Puerto Rico — Customs officials seized 1,299 pounds of cocaine from a ship last week near the coast of Puerto Rico, a haul worth an estimated $17.6 million. In a news release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Air and Marine Operations agents seized the narcotics on June 9 from a 26-foot center console Mako vessel. The ship was stopped about 4 miles north of Vieques, the release stated.
Louisville, KYcbp.gov

$331,000 Worth of Fake AirPods Seized by CBP Officers in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Louisville intercepted eight different shipments described as Bluetooth audio devices and discovered 817 pairs of earbuds that appeared to be in violation of Apple’s protected AirPods three-dimensional configuration trademark. Officers reached out to Import Specialists from CBP’s Electronics Center of Excellence and Expertise who ultimately determined the merchandise was not genuine and violated Apple’s recorded trademark rights.
Louisville, KYWTVQ

CBP officers in Louisville seize bogus Rolex watches

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to. the Port of Louisville seized a shipment arriving from Hong Kong that contained 20 counterfeit Rolex watches that, if genuine, would have had a MSRP over $491,000. Officers halted the shipment that was heading to a residence...
Cincinnati, OHcbp.gov

Fake AirPods and Cartier Bracelets Totaling $5.3 Million Seized by Cincinnati CBP

CINCINNATI–-On May 13th, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers in Cincinnati intercepted two large shipments of Bluetooth audio devices and found 23,900 earbuds that appeared to be in violation of Apple’s protected AirPods configurations. Officers reached out to import specialists from CBP’s Centers of Excellence and Expertise who ultimately determined the merchandise was not genuine and violated Apple’s recorded trademark rights.
Sterling, VAimperialvalleynews.com

CBP Officers Seize 240 Convertible Blank Guns from Turkey

Sterling, Virginia - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers from Washington Dulles International Airport seized 240 blank firing pistols on Friday that could easily be converted into handguns. CBP officers initially inspected the shipment on April 29 after it arrived in air cargo from Turkey. The shipment was manifested...
Massena, NYcbp.gov

CBP Officers in Massena Seize Marijuana

MASSENA, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Massena Port of Entry arrested a North American female who unlawfully possessed more than five pounds of marijuana. On June 4, CBP officers encountered a vehicle driven by a 45-year-old North American female. During the primary inspection, a...
Pharr, TXPosted by
Shore News Network

CBP at Pharr International Bridge Seize $6.5 Million in Narcotics

PHARR, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted a load of mixed hard narcotics containing alleged cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin worth $6,582,600 in a commercial shipment arriving from Mexico. “This seizure was accomplished due to great all around teamwork,...
Laredo, TXLaredo Morning Times

San Antonio man indicted for smuggling cocaine in pickup truck axle

A 24-year-old San Antonio resident has been charged with importing about 21 pounds of cocaine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Lowery. A Laredo federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment on Tuesday against Jonathan Nunez-Gamboa. He is set to appear before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga in the near future for his arraignment.
Law Enforcementcbp.gov

CBP and NICB Partner to Target Criminal Smuggling Organizations

— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced a partnership with the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) today to prevent companies associated with smuggling migrants into the United States from securing insurance for their commercial enterprises. The partnership is tied to Operation Sentinel, a new counter-network targeting operation launched in...
Boats & Watercraftstravelweekly.com

Odyssey of the Seas finally home in Port Everglades

Royal Caribbean International's Odyssey of the Seas arrived at its Port Everglades homeport in advance of its first cruise on July 3. The line's newest ship will be the first of Royal's Quantum Ultra Class vessels to sail in the U.S. when it launches a summer season of 6- and 8-day Caribbean cruises through April 2022.