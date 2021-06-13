CBP Seizes Cocaine Smuggled Aboard Cruise Ship at Port Everglades
Cruise ship operations are about to return to the United States, bringing welcome relief to cruise lines and cruise-focused ports. In a sign of the return to normalcy, smugglers are once again taking advantage of legitimate cruise ship movements to piggyback small consignments of cocaine into the United States - not as large as the massive shipments that make the voyage on container ships or semi-submersibles, but still enough to warrant vigilance.maritime-executive.com