Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

Julian Humphrey Officially Visits Florida: 'I Already Feel at Home'

By Demetrius Harvey
Posted by 
AllGators
AllGators
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=254HD4_0aTA6bU600

Already committed, Clear Lake HS (Houston, Texas) native, cornerback Julian 'Julio' Humphrey took an official visit to the University of Florida this weekend, confirming his commitment to the program.

"This one is different," Humphrey said shortly following his visit to the university today. "Because it's Florida, and like it's in The Swamp. You can't beat that. And plus, they produce really, really good [defensive backs]. And it's like, it's different from Texas, I already feel home."

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound cornerback originally made his commitment to Florida in May of this year. He did so without ever stepping foot on campus besides one time years ago as a kid. Florida's efforts and commitment to him only confirmed what he already knew: he wants to be a Florida Gator.

"The first day, they were telling me that committing to Florida was the best thing I could have ever done," Humphrey said when asked what the message Florida sent during his visit.

"And they're going to produce me to be the best me because you know, like, I commit to Florida because I know Florida is the DBU like they put out at least two DBs every single year and I know I can be one of those DBs."

Year after year the Gators have sent several defensive backs to the NFL. Most recently, Florida sent cornerback Marco Wilson and safety Shawn Davis to the NFL via the 2021 NFL Draft.

Last year, cornerback CJ Henderson was selected ninth overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars. He is expected to be one of the team's starters yet again this season.

For next year, cornerback Kaiir Elam is expected to be selected high in the 2022 NFL Draft, granted he declares early. Elam was Humphrey's host over the weekend, extending his knowledge of the game and how to operate under the right mindset once he officially gets to Florida next year.

His message to Humphrey was simple, the 2022 recruit said: "Just play and it's all gonna come together."

While he is still actively being recruited by several teams, including Penn State, Alabama and Texas A&M and LSU, among others, it doesn't appear likely that Humphrey will be swayed by his decision to join the Gators, even if being recruited by a head coach like Nick Saban is something every kid lives for.

"Florida has been on me. I've been talking to coach Mullen and [cornerbacks] coach Jules [Montinar] almost every single day," Humphrey said. "FaceTime'ing them, getting to know them, everything it was great."

During his visit, Humphrey would sit down with coach Montinar, breaking down plays in the film room and relating it to one of his own players' films to give the young defensive back something to take home with him as a guide.

"Hanging out with him in person was amazing," Humphrey said of coach Montinar. "He's the same way on a phone. Funny guy. He knows what he's doing and he has tons of experience."

Another aspect that has become new to recruiting just this year is the idea of name, image and likeness coming to Florida, giving young athletes an ability to earn money while still participating in collegiate athletes.

That's an aspect of the process and what Florida can offer to players, entering their program, something that appeals to Humphrey who was sporting his own branded sweatshirt today, 'Julio Island.'

During his visit, Humphrey said Florida was already pitching to him how they'd help in that aspect. Whether it's bringing in advisors or setting the players up to give them an idea of whether or not a promotion is real, the school is completely backing its players in that regard.

In all, it appears as if the visit was a success for Humphrey. Barring any dramatic change of events, he's set to become a Florida Gator by the end of the year.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
35
Followers
254
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Florida Basketball
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Florida Gators#American Football#The University Of Florida#Dbu#Texas A M#Lsu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Facebook
Related
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Isaiah Bond Discusses Commitment to Florida Gators

In the cycles of Dan Mullen-led recruiting efforts as Gators head coach, the summer has been heavily utilized to land the bulk of their classes. However, in 2022, June and July are even more pivotal than ever before, presenting athletes with their first taste of the UF campus due to the 15 month-long dead period being lifted on June 1.
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators 2022 Recruiting Outlook: Tight End

On June 1, the return of recruiting normalcy begins with the dead period that has spanned over 15-months due to the COVID-19 pandemic being lifted. As a result, prospects will be traveling to possible future campuses with making the decision of a lifetime in mind. Looking ahead to the hectic...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

SIAA Previews Florida Gators Recruiting Ahead of June Official Visits

After a 15 month hiatus from in-person recruiting amid the coronavirus pandemic, campus visits will be allowed once again beginning on June 1. Once visits begin, there will be no shortage of fireworks in the college recruiting news cycle. Sports Illustrated All-American director John Garcia Jr. previewed what is sure...
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

How Could Jadarrius Perkins Shakeup the Florida Gators Secondary?

After welcoming four transfers before spring football camp, the Florida Gators welcomed another experienced college prospect who has a chance to take the field immediately. Cornerback Jadarrius Perkins, formerly with Missouri for three months after two years at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, pledged to become a member of UF's secondary on Saturday evening. A long, athletic defensive back with positional versatility, the hope is that Perkins can come in and make an immediate impact on the backend of the Gators' defense.
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Gators QB Emory Jones Heisman Trophy Odds Revealed

Just one year after the Florida Gators fielded a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Kyle Trask, its new starting quarterback, Emory Jones, could see the same fate as he takes the lead for the first time in his career as a redshirt junior. According to the odds-makers at SportsBettingDime.com, Jones's...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators Breakout Watch: DT Gervon Dexter

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association. Building a team through the trenches is a commonality at all levels of football, but particularly with the Florida Gators who thrive so much off of great defensive line play throughout the year. Recruited last year, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter will certainly be...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

2022 WR Jay Fair Labels Gators in Top 3, Details Recruitment

The bulk of the 2022 recruiting cycle approaches with face-to-face interactions being allowed starting on June 1. Giving athletes an opportunity to travel to college campuses and narrow down their list to one final school, the months of June and July will be pivotal for landing the nation’s top talent, especially for the Florida Gators.
Orlando, FLPosted by
AllGators

2022 WR Smith Includes Florida Gators in Top 5

Another 2022 Florida Gators target has narrowed down his list of contention. On Sunday evening, Bishop Moore Catholic (Orlando, Fla.) pass-catcher Chandler Smith included Florida within his top five schools, alongside Arkansas, Georgia, Ole Miss and South Carolina, in a move that looks to be his final cut before making a career-defining decision on where to attend college.
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Underrated Storylines: 2021 Florida Gators Special Teams

While the focus throughout much, if not all, of the offseason, will be on the Florida Gators' change at quarterback, moving on from quarterback Kyle Trask to Emory Jones, Florida's special teams unit will be undergoing just as much, if not more change. Lost in the chaos that is an...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

PFF: Kyle Pitts is NFL's Fourth-Best TE, Before Ever Playing a Game

Kyle Pitts has yet to play a down in the NFL, but as an NFL Draft prospect, the former Florida tight end was considered generational and even a potential Hall of Famer. Now with the Atlanta Falcons after being selected fourth overall, the expectations for Pitts as a pro remain through the roof. Pro Football Focus, in the process of ranking the top 32 players at every position in the NFL, already considers Pitts to be a top-four talent among his peers at tight end.
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators 2022 Football Commitment List

Below, you can find the list of Florida Gators commitments in the recruiting class of 2022, sorted by position and including hyperlinks to scouting reports for each prospect, as well as every player's Twitter page. This story will be updated regularly as prospects commit and de-commit from Florida throughout the...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Florida Visit Was Everything QB Nick Evers Imagined 'and More'

Nick Evers' first trip to his future home began with a workout accompanied by his future position and head coaches. Garrick McGee, who recruited Evers to Florida rather immediately after his January hiring as quarterbacks coach, wanted to see how well his first commit throws the ball in person. Dan Mullen observed as well, offering Evers some small coaching points afterward.
Gainesville, FLPosted by
AllGators

Prospects Expected to Visit the Florida Gators This Week

After a grueling 15-month long hiatus of in-person recruiting due to the COVID-19 pandemic that ran roughshod over the world, the wait for face-to-face contact is over. Announcing back in mid-April that the dead period would come to its close on June 1, the NCAA caused coaches and prospects alike to circle their calendars in anticipation for a return to normalcy in the recruiting universe.
Florida StatePosted by
AllGators

2022 Gators Signee Dakota Mitchell Enrolls at Florida

Another member of Florida's 2021 signing class has officially made it to campus, as Winter Park (Fla.) cornerback Dakota Mitchell arrived at UF on Tuesday. Mitchell originally committed to Florida last June and signed with the program during the 2021 early signing period. Mitchell had been recruited to UF by former safeties coach Ron English with the idea that he'd focus on the nickel cornerback position, and although English was replaced by Wesley McGriff this offseason, Mitchell should be expected to remain in the slot under McGriff's coaching.