Cavalli developing into Nats’ best pitching prospect since Giolito

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. We’re only a month and a half into the 2021 minor league season and the pitching prospect landscape is running wild. Both positively and negatively. We’ve seen top arms like MacKenzie Gore, Matt Manning, and Nate Pearson struggle while Grayson Rodriguez, Alek Manoah, and others have dominated and put themselves in the elite pitching prospects conversation. It’s now gotten to a point where there is no clear-cut #1 overall pitching prospect. Is it still Gore? How about Grayson Rodriguez? George Kirby? We discussed this in detail on a recent episode of the Fantrax Toolshed, so I won’t get into that here. However, what I am going to discuss in this article are five pitching prospects that are joining the elite ranks this season.