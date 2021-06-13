Defending X-MEN: Here’s Why These Movies Should Be Grouped, Not Ranked

Although the release of The New Mutants is (seemingly) forever in limbo and future Deadpool movies are almost certainly tied to the MCU proper, Dark Phoenix has essentially extinguished Fox’s X-Men Universe. We waved goodbye to a series of films that not only shaped the superhero genre, but followed many of us through our own challenging transitions from childhood to adulthood. From the first time Wolverine popped his claws on screen until the final flight of the Phoenix, the last two decades have been bittersweet. We were treated to amazing interpretations of our favorite characters, though not without frustrating storylines that diluted the iconic moments that endeared these mutants to us in the first place.