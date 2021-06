When Judge Glenn A. Grant, the administrative director of the state’s court system, testified before the state Legislature in April that a perfect storm was about to thrash New Jersey, he sounded an alarm that has been ringing unchecked for more than a year. More recently Chief Justice Stuart Rabner described the rate of vacancy on the trial bench in New Jersey as “unsustainable” and the equivalent to losing 90 years of judge time, in a state of the judiciary speech in May.