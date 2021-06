U.S. Olympic Trials: Promising Trends Developing for Women’s and Men’s 400 Medley Relays. Most of the news out of Omaha on the relay front this week has been less than promising for the Americans. The women’s freestyle relays are in much worse position than expected after no one broke 53.5 in the 100 free and only Katie Ledecky was under 1:56 in the 200 free (compared to some huge swims out of Australia a few days earlier). While the men’s 400 free relay looks like a co-favorite along with Russia, the U.S. men’s 800 free relay could have a challenge just to get on the podium in Tokyo.