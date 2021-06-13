Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baseball

Rangers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Series Up For Grabs In Rubber Match

dodgerblue.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Dodgers and Texas Rangers have traded 12-1 victories and now meet Sunday in a rubber match at Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers enter play after having a four-game winning streak snapped, and the Rangers are fresh off ending a stretch of 16 consecutive road losses. Unlike Clayton Kershaw...

dodgerblue.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Matt Beaty
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Brock Holt
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Willie Calhoun
Person
Nick Solak
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Nate Lowe
Person
Gavin Lux
Person
Cody Bellinger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The L A Angels#Mookie Betts Ss#Walker Buehler Rangers#Adolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers vs Braves game thread

The Atlanta Braves will try to make it two straight wins Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Braves dropped Game 1 on Friday but defeated Clayton Kershaw 6-4 on Saturday to even the series. Max Fried will be on the mound for Atlanta Sunday while the Dodgers will go with righty Trevor Bauer.
MLBlindyssports.com

Dodgers turn to Trevor Bauer in rubber game against Braves

The Atlanta Braves will finally get to see a right-handed pitcher on Sunday afternoon. The bad news is that it’s Trevor Bauer. Bauer, playing his first season in Los Angeles, will be the starting pitcher for the Dodgers to conclude the three-game series between the two clubs that met in the 2020 N.L. Championship Series. The Braves have faced a left-handed starter in their last four games.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Dodgers Vs. Pirates Game Preview: Dave Roberts Hopeful For Max Muncy’s Return

Walker Buehler takes the mound for the Dodgers, having posted a 2.82 ERA and 3.72 FIP with 70 strikeouts and 13 walks over 70.1 innings pitched. He has only faced the Pirates one other time in his career, which came at PNC Park in 2019. In that start, Buehler went six innings and allowed one run on five hits with six strikeouts and one walk.
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Pirates Game Preview: Tony Gonsolin Makes 2021 Debut

The Los Angeles Dodgers snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates in Tuesday’s opener at PNC Park and now are in position to win the series with another victory on Wednesday. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers reinstated Tony Gonsolin from the 60-day injured list. To make...
Los Angeles, CAdallassportsfanatic.com

Why Dodgers won more vs. Rangers than just Friday’s Pride Night Game

When I heard that the Dodgers’ annual pride night occurred the same weekend the Rangers were in town, I knew I had to scramble to arrive. I came out publicly as part of the LGBTQ+ community about 363 days ago (Sunday will mark the one-year anniversary) for those that don’t know. From what people told me, Dodgers’ Pride Night is fantastic in itself.
MLBbettingpros.com

Dodgers are overwhelming favorites over the Rangers in their series opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers are -345 moneyline favorites in tonight’s series opener against the Texas Rangers, per BettingPros consensus odds. You know a team is a heavy favorite, when even their -1.5 runline is juiced to -140 at many sportsbooks. The Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw (7-5, 3.66 ERA) to the mound, who is looking to improve upon his 3-2 record and 3.55 ERA at Dodger Stadium this season. Amazingly, the 14-year veteran has faced the Rangers just one other time back in 2015. He is opposed by Texas’s Mike Foltynewicz (1-6, 4.75 ERA), who is 1-2 with a 5.73 ERA in four career starts against the Dodgers. Los Angeles enters this series on a three-game winning streak, while Texas is coming off a win of their own, but is just 2-8 in their last ten games. The Dodgers are 7-1 in their last eight head-to-head meetings with the Rangers.
MLBwinnersandwhiners.com

Prediction, Preview, and Odds#2927Texas Rangers#2928Los Angeles Dodgers

MLB action on Friday evening and we will see the American League west duke it out with the National League West as the Texas Rangers grapple with the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in game one of a three-game series. Pitching Probables: Mike Foltynewicz vs Clayton Kershaw. That remains...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Rangers Vs. Dodgers 06/11/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (37-25) completed an important three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates on the road Thursday and return home to Chavez Ravine as heavy betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com versus the Texas Rangers (24-39) in their sixth interleague series of the season beginning on Friday (how sports betting works).
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Rangers looking for Dane Dunning to come up big vs. Dodgers

While the Texas Rangers have struggled to find success on the road, they are learning that they can count on young right-hander Dane Dunning. One day after the Rangers ended a 16-game road losing streak with a 12-1 road victory over the host Los Angeles Dodgers, Dunning will be on the mound Sunday for the series finale. The start is the 20th career major-league outing for Dunning, who will square off against right-hander Walker Buehler.
MLBchatsports.com

2021 Series Preview: Texas Rangers @ Houston Astros

The Rangers limp into town as one of the worst teams in baseball with just Pittsburgh, Baltimore, and Arizona being the only ones with a lower win percentage. They’ve only won one of their last ten series, but that was a sweep against these same Astros, so there’s a feather in their cap. Other than that they’ve done nothing to improve their standings and are well on their way to a lost year in 2021 as they try and figure out the future.
MLBdailydodgers.com

Phillies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Steven Souza Jr. Makes Team Debut

Now back to playing in front of a normal capacity crowd at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers can finish their homestand with a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies and extend their winning streak to four games. L.A. enters play a season-best 15 games above . and only one game back of the San Francisco Giants for first place in the National League West standings.
MLBchatsports.com

Phillies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Reopening Day At Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to two games by defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in Monday’s opener at Dodger Stadium and now are in position to win the series with another victory on Tuesday. The matchup is notable in that it will be played in front of a...
MLBchatsports.com

Phillies Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Chance To Finish Homestand With Sweep

Now back to playing in front of a normal capacity crowd at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers can finish their homestand with a sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies and extend their winning streak to four games. L.A. enters play a season-best 15 games above .500 and only one game...
MLBSportsBook Review

Phillies vs. Dodgers MLB Preview and Best Bet

The Dodgers look to finish off their three-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, Wednesday in Los Angeles. Both teams have suffered through tough injury news during the series, and both have to like their chances with one of their aces going on the mound for the series finale. Philadelphia Phillies...
MLBTrue Blue LA

June 13: Dodgers vs. Rangers

After a pair of blowout 12-1 wins for each team, the Dodgers and Rangers decide their three-game series on Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. When the Dodgers traded for ERA leader Rick Honeycutt. By Eric Stephen@ericstephen. A look back at the 1983 trade that sent American League ERA leader Rick...
MLBchatsports.com

Walker Buehler Credits Dodgers Teammates For Unbeaten Streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers starting rotation was expected to be one of the team’s strengths this year, and through two and a half months of the regular season, that notion has proven true. While Clayton Kershaw, Trevor Bauer and Julio Urias have all enjoyed excellent campaigns thus far, Walker Buehler...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks Game Preview: Offense Looks To Rebound

The Los Angeles Dodgers begin a six-game road trip as they face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field for a weekend series before heading to San Diego. The Dodgers sit second in the National League West with a 41-27 record and have an NL-best +93 run differential. The Diamondbacks, on the other hand, currently hold the worst record in baseball and became the first team to reach the 50-loss mark. They currently hold a 20-50 record with a -90 run differential, and have lost 14 games in a row.