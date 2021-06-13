Books About Cars for Dad (or Anyone Who Digs Cars)

We all know that Father’s Day was invented to force children to panic purchase gifts that reveal their confounding and unexamined feelings about, well, just about everything. This year, instead of another platinum-plated melon baller, brogued leather manscaping trimmer holster, cashmere onesie, or reclaimed barn wood wallet, why not get dad something elemental and sure to please? A book! Specifically, a book about cars.We’re not saying all dads like cars, or reading. We’re just saying that if you’re perusing Car and Driver dot com, there’s a scientifically-proven likelihood that someone in your family helped foster your affection for cars and reading. And since Mother’s Day already passed, you should take this opportunity to celebrate. (It's still perfectly acceptable to send Mom a few of these books as belated thanks.)The books below are all wonderful exemplars of how to make cars compelling on the page. As a bonus, if you give one of them to your dad, you can always ask to borrow the copy (or download) after he’s done. So, like all the best presents, it’s a gift to yourself as well!