Middle East

Israeli Opposition Swears in New Government, Ousts Netanyahu

dnyuz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli opposition parties were sworn in as a new governing coalition on Sunday, formally ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after twelve consecutive years in office. The new prime minister is Naftali Bennett, a right-wing supporter of West Bank settlements whose party holds just seven seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of the largest opposition party, will serve as foreign minister.

dnyuz.com
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
#Israeli Government#Iran#Knesset#Yamina Party#Meretz Party#The Times Of Israel#National Review
News Break
Politics
News Break
Middle East
Religion94.1 Duke FM

Israeli cabinet orders inquiry on deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israel’s new government approved on Sunday an official inquiry into a stampede in April in which killed 45 people at a Jewish pilgrimage site long deemed dangerously crowded by authorities. Though it was the country’s worst civilian disaster, a full-scale investigation into the Mount Meron deaths and...
Middle Eastworldcapitaltimes.com

Re: Israel seeks extension to law banning Palestinian family reunification

Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked intends to submit a bill to extend the Citizenship and Entry into Israel Law for an additional year. - Advertisement - Shaked called on right-wing opposition parties to back the law, saying that “there is no opposition or coalitions when it comes to issues related to Israel’s security.”
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

Israel to hold formal inquest into Mount Meron disaster

Israel’s government on Sunday ordered the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the April 29 Mount Meron tragedy, which saw 45 people killed and 150 injured in a stampede during the Lag B’Omer event at the site. The move was rejected by the previous government due to the...
Religionsandiegouniontribune.com

Israel launches official probe into deadly festival stampede

JERUSALEM — Israel’s government approved Sunday the establishment of an independent state commission of inquiry into a deadly disaster at a Jewish holy site in April that left 45 people dead. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said the commission would investigate major safety shortcomings that led to a deadly stampede at...
Middle Eastdawsoncountyjournal.com

Bennett in his first cabinet meeting sounds like Netanyahu 12 years ago

“At the start of the first cabinet meeting of the new government, I want to stress three things that will guide us: unity, responsibility, and work,” the new prime minister said as he chaired his first cabinet meeting. “This government is a true government of unity.” he continued. “It was...
Middle Eastdebka.com

Bennett: We’ll no longer put up with trickling attacks from Gaza

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, in his first statement on the Gaza conflict, said on Sunday: “Our patience has run out. We shall no longer tolerate drip-dropping attacks from the Gaza Strip. The Israelis who suffer them are not second-class citizens.” Speaking at a state memorial service for the fallen of the 2014 Gaza War, Bennett advised the rulers of Gaza “to get used to a different kind of operational initiative. Our enemies had better learn the new rules.”
Middle EastPosted by
AFP

Israel's Bedouin sceptical of new government promises

From her tin-roof home in the sweltering Negev desert, Umm Jawad Abu Qwaider offers her bleak assessment of the first Arab party to back an Israeli government -- a shoulder shrug. For this Bedouin woman, none of the promises made to her community will translate into reality. "The promises are all false," Abu Qwaider said. "They are just lies." Mansour Abbas, leader of the conservative Islamic party Raam and a champion of the Bedouin cause, became a political kingmaker this month by supporting a new coalition to oust Israel's longest serving prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Middle Eastprofilenewsusa.com

Bennett chairs the cabinet to approve the resumption of the Gaza war

On Sunday, Hebrew media revealed that the Israeli cabinet for security and political affairs, “the cabinet,” will meet today, to approve the resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip. The report indicated that the cabinet will meet today, to ratify new military plans, under the pretext of resuming the...
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Edelstein on the Warpath: Netanyahu Offered PM’s Post to Bennett & Sa’ar, But Not to a Likudnik

As Likud was being asked to vacate the government’s seats and take up the opposition benches, Israeli pundits agreed about the three Likud seniors who would vie for MK Benjamin Netanyahu’s leadership of the party: former Finance Minister Israel Katz, former Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat, and former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein. Katz made his first attempt more than a year ago and was repelled easily by the sitting PM. Nir Barkat organized a huge party for thousands of rank and file party members around the time it became clear the ship was going down. And now, one week into the new government, the third challenger has come out—still behind closed doors—and declared that he was planning to take it all.
Middle EastThe Jewish Press

Yonatan Netanyahu taught us true bravery’

A memorial service was held Wednesday at the gravesite of Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, former PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s brother, who lost his life 45 years ago during Operation Entebbe, a successful counterterrorism hostage-rescue mission carried out by Israeli commandos at Entebbe Airport in Uganda on July 4, 1976. The service...
Middle Eastasumetech.com

At the first meeting .. Will Bennett decide to restart the Gaza war?

It appears that the Israeli Cabinet for Security and Political Affairs, the “Cabinet”, is meeting today, Sunday, at die To discuss the possibility of a resumption of the war in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Channel 13 reported that die Government will meet today to ratify new military plans to resume...
ImmigrationThe Jewish Press

Family Reunification Law Weaponized Against Bennett’s Government

On Thursday, MK Simcha Rotman (Religious Zionism) submitted a draft bill aimed at regulating Israeli immigration policy. It’s a basic law with broad powers, intended to blow out of the water the temporary provision of the Family Reunification Law which Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s coalition is promoting. The family reunification...
Middle Eastkfgo.com

Israel says Iran’s Raisi extreme, committed to nuclear programme

JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel on Saturday condemned Iran’s newly-elected president Ebrahim Raisi, saying he was its most extreme president yet and committed to quickly advancing Tehran’s nuclear programme. “Iran’s new president, known as the Butcher of Tehran, is an extremist responsible for the deaths of thousands of Iranians. He is committed...
Middle EastDaily Advocate

The 70 weeks and Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu was replaced as Israeli Prime Minister by Naftali Bennett this past week. We will need to wait to see if the move causes any significant changes in Israel, the Middle East, or the world. We Americans, including the American church, tend to think the world revolves around us....