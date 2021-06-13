Israeli Opposition Swears in New Government, Ousts Netanyahu
Israeli opposition parties were sworn in as a new governing coalition on Sunday, formally ousting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after twelve consecutive years in office. The new prime minister is Naftali Bennett, a right-wing supporter of West Bank settlements whose party holds just seven seats in the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. Yair Lapid, the centrist leader of the largest opposition party, will serve as foreign minister.dnyuz.com