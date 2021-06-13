Goshen man, child die in early Sunday morning wreck

Multiple agencies responded to this fatal crash early Sunday morning in Etna Township. Provided photo

A 32-year-old man and a 10-year-old boy, both of Goshen, died in an overnight accident Sunday in Etna Township.

Marlin Fuentes Sr., 32, and Marlin Fuentes Jr., 10, were pronounced dead at the scene by the Kosciusko County Coroner’s Office. The accident took place at approximately 2:08 a.m. Sunday morning at the intersection of US 30 and C.R. 875 W in Etna Township, according to a Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The vehicle driven by Fuentes Sr., a 2011 Mazda, collided with a semi-tractor trailer driven by Paul Banks, 44, of Bridgman, Mich., who was not injured in the crash.

“Shortly after two o’clock this morning, emergency crews were dispatched to the intersection of US 30 and CR 875 W for a two-vehicle collision,” said KCSO Spokesman Sgt. Christopher Francis in the release. “According to the preliminary results of the ongoing investigation, conducted by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Team, Vehicle 1 (2011 Mazda) was traveling southbound on CR 875 W approaching US 30 and Vehicle 2 was traveling westbound on US 30, approaching CR 875 W, prior to the collision. Evidence indicates that Vehicle 1 failed to yield to Vehicle 2 at the intersection. Vehicle 2 struck the driver’s side door of Vehicle 1, killing the driver and passenger.”

Additional information about the crash was not available as of press time.