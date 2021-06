Rumors over the existence of The Outer Worlds 2 have circulated ever since last year. In October 2020, fans speculated that the game entered pre-production. Shortly before E3, rumors of a possible announcement at the anticipated showcase began circulating as well. Those latest rumors turned out to be accurate, as the Xbox and Bethesda E3 stream revealed a debut trailer for The Outer Worlds 2 midway through. However, the game is still in its early stages, so no release date was specified.