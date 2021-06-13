Cancel
Interactive Music In Video Games Returns As Ubisoft Unveils Rocksmith+

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor of some of the leading video games in the industry including Far Cry, Assassin’s Creed, Watch Dogs and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. Ubisoft is known for their enticing combat, immersive open world experiences and compelling stories across various games. However, Ubisoft intends to continue to innovate in the gaming industry and has officially announced the return of interactive music experiences in video games with Rocksmith+. Rocksmith+ is the future of interactive music learning as it will offer a subscription service which teaches persons around the world how to play the guitar and bass through their favorite songs. Registration for the closed beta of Rocksmith+ is currently available and said closed beta is scheduled to take place from 12th June to 22nd July 2021.

