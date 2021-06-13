Department of Environmental Protection cleans up Lake Jackson

Hundreds of people per day have been checking out the naturally occurring phenomenon at Lake Jackson that has left a major part of it dried up. This happened after limestone at the bottom of the lake dissolved, causing a major sinkhole event.

And now, the Department of Environmental Protection is asking you if you see trash, don't be afraid to pick it up.

"By making sure that the lake is clean, and the water in the lake is clean when something like this happens when the water drains into our aquifer, then we're making sure that our drinking water and the water in our aquifer is clean as well," said Assistant State Geologist Harley Means.

Means spent the day helping clean up trash and conveying the importance of keeping the lake bed Healthy.

"This water is part of a resource we all utilize," said Means.

The water that you see flowing at the sinkhole is going into the Floridan Aquifer where parts of the big bend get their drinking water. That Aquifer covers all of Florida, along with a part of Mississippi, the southern parts of Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina, showing just how big of an impact clean aquifers can make.

Tony Fusco and Cole Zimmerman spent the day at lake Jackson learning from Geologists like Harley Means just how impactful doing their part for the environment is.

"Not taking care of this area here can lead to problems ten, 30, 40 miles away," said Fusco.