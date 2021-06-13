Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Department of Environmental Protection cleans up Lake Jackson

By Micah Cho
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tik8N_0aTA4G4X00

Hundreds of people per day have been checking out the naturally occurring phenomenon at Lake Jackson that has left a major part of it dried up. This happened after limestone at the bottom of the lake dissolved, causing a major sinkhole event.

And now, the Department of Environmental Protection is asking you if you see trash, don't be afraid to pick it up.

"By making sure that the lake is clean, and the water in the lake is clean when something like this happens when the water drains into our aquifer, then we're making sure that our drinking water and the water in our aquifer is clean as well," said Assistant State Geologist Harley Means.

Means spent the day helping clean up trash and conveying the importance of keeping the lake bed Healthy.

"This water is part of a resource we all utilize," said Means.

The water that you see flowing at the sinkhole is going into the Floridan Aquifer where parts of the big bend get their drinking water. That Aquifer covers all of Florida, along with a part of Mississippi, the southern parts of Alabama, Georgia, and South Carolina, showing just how big of an impact clean aquifers can make.

Tony Fusco and Cole Zimmerman spent the day at lake Jackson learning from Geologists like Harley Means just how impactful doing their part for the environment is.

"Not taking care of this area here can lead to problems ten, 30, 40 miles away," said Fusco.

WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
390K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Jackson#Drinking Water#The Floridan Aquifer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Carrollton, GAthecitymenus.com

Department of Natural Resources, City Stock Lake Carroll

There are many fishing spots, but Carrollton’s Lake Carroll is a real catch, with docks, boat ramps and fishing from the bank — all close to home. Now, thanks to recent stocking and other improvements, the popular public lake on the city’s east side is even more alluring to anglers. “Since last summer we have been coordinating with the Department of Natural Resources to enhance fishing on Lake Carroll,” said Kent Johnston Parks Director Carrollton Parks and Recreation Department. “There have been several releases of bass, bluegill and channel catfish ranging in size from fingerlings to several inches long. Parks staff has been adding feed to the lake on a regular basis to help these fish grow quickly. Also, some artificial fish structures were added to the lake by a local Boy Scout to give these growing fish a place to hide.” In the summer of 2020, Parks and Rec programming staff contacted the Georgia DNR Fishing Management Division and discussed having a fish study done on the lake. The last fish study and stocking happened about 15 years ago. The Parks and Recreation Department partnered with DNR and their fisheries biologist, Brent Hess, of the Fisheries Management Wildlife Resources Division. Hess personally delivered more than 100,000 fish to Lake Carroll at no cost to the city. The first fish were released in November and more have been brought as they were available. The city will continue to request fish until the DNR determines the lake is at a suitable level. The Parks and Recreation department will increase outdoor programming to allow more local youth and adults to benefit from this process. CPRD’s first fishing tournament of 2021 was Saturday, June 19, from 9-11, registration started at 8:30, at Lake Carroll Boat docks. Only bank fishing will be allowed on adjacent city property.
Iowa Statelifeinthefingerlakes.com

Conesus Lake Land Protected

Siblings Doug, Deb, and Lynn grew up spending summers enjoying Conesus Lake and the traditional July 3rd fireworks. When their father passed away in 2018 the siblings began considering options for this land that sits just above the east side of Conesus Lake. The three of them have moved away,...
PoliticsPosted by
Bladen Journal

White Lake Fire Department awarded grant

WHITE LAKE — A grant of $26,160 has been awarded to the White Lake Fire Department, a release from the state insurance commissioner says. The money comes through the 2021 Volunteer Fire Department Fund from the State of North Carolina. It will allow Chief Dale Brennan to purchse needed equipment by using matching funds. The purchase does require approval by the Department of Insurance Office of the state fire marshal.
Ridgefield, CTRegister Citizen

Residents chip in to clean up Fox Hill Lake in Ridgefield

RIDGEFIELD — Some members of the Fox Hill Lake Association are shelling out hundreds of dollars to help treat the lake’s overgrowth of marine plants. After retaining Pond and Lake Connection, a Brookfield-based lake management company, to conduct the treatment, association President Manny Silva solicited homeowners to opt in to treat a half-acre of their own lakefront property for roughly $320 each.
Canyon Lake, CAThe Friday Flyer

Canyon Lake joining with cities for clean-up day

The cities of Canyon Lake, Lake Elsinore, and Wildomar are banding together to attempt to clean up their communities of unsightly trash. Volunteers are being summoned for the June 26 event where the trails and shoreline of the BLM parcels within the city will be cleaned up. Each city has...
PoliticsPosted by
WTXL ABC 27 News

DeSantis, environmental leaders focus on combating red tide

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted an environmental roundtable discussion on Thursday, focusing on the state's efforts to combat potentially dangerous red tide. The governor met with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Executive Director Eric Sutton, Florida Department of Environmental Protection Interim Secretary Shawn Hamilton, and other environmental leaders in St. Petersburg.
Tallahassee, FLWCJB

Lake Jackson disappearing into sinkhole and drawing crowds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAP NEWS/WCJB) - In the past, Native Americans camped at a lake just north of what is now the State Capitol, but now hundreds are flocking there because the lake is being swallowed by a sinkhole. People walking along the side of the sinkhole at Lake Jackson Thursday...
PoliticsPosted by
Macon, Georgia

County departments team up to clean Pleasant Hill Neighborhood

On Wednesday, June 16, 2021, our Public Works, Solid Waste, and Parks and Beautification departments joined forces to bring the Clean Streets Matter program back to the Historic Pleasant Hill Neighborhood, where it was originally announced. Crews got to work early to clear illegal dump sites, pick up litter, sweep streets, and cut grass along the right-of-ways.
PoliticsSantafe New Mexican.com

New Mexico Transportation Department workers clean up 18 tons of trash from roadside

State employees who participated in a one-day event removing roadside trash found everything but the kitchen sink — although they did scoop up a toilet. The organized cleanup earlier this month was part of the “Toss No Mas” campaign, which was revived in an effort to encourage people to avoid littering the highways of a state that markets its natural beauty.
Highland Lake, ALblountcountian.com

Council discusses lake clean up, dredging

By Wayne Ruple Setting a time for lake clean up, on-going problems of trees hanging over the lake, and the growing issue of silt in the Sand Creek area were all topics for discussion at this month’s Highland Lake Town Council meeting. On the issue of trees hanging over the water, the council recognized the problem for boaters. However, in […]
Randolph County, WVTheInterMountain.com

King of Clean-ups

ELKINS — One local citizen has taken it upon himself to make sure the environment sparkles as it should in Randolph and surrounding counties. For the past seven years, Jeff Kresch has been at war with litter, especially that which is found in the area’s waterways. This past weekend Kresch...
Lake County, FLsltablet.com

Department Of Health Lake Sites / Services And Hours Of Operations

The Florida Department of Health in Lake County (DOH-Lake) COVID-19 Immunization sites schedule for the week of June 14, 2021 till further notice:. located at 560 W. DeSoto Street, Clermont. Monday thru Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Florida Department of Health Leesburg. located at 2113 Griffin Road, Leesburg.
Politicssouthcentralfloridalife.com

Could deep injection wells be used to clean up Lake O?

In April, Manatee County Commissioners approved plans to use a deep injection well (DIW) to dispose of wastewater. Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they opt to subscribe. For $5.99, less than 20 cents a day, subscribers will receive unlimited access to SouthCentralFloridaLife.com,...
Mississippi StateGrand Rapids Herald-Review

Annual Mississippi River Clean-Up

The Itasca Trails Task Force, Itasca Soil & Water Soil and Water District, and the City of Grand Rapids participated in the annual Mississippi River Clean-up. Volunteers picked up 400 lbs of garbage, debrit and waste from the Mississippi River banks on Thursday, May 13, 2021. The volunteers cleaned the river banks from the Blandin bridge to LaPrairie.
Poinciana, FLmidfloridanewspapers.com

Poinciana clean-up events coming

Two large-scale trash pickups and a tire collection event are coming this month to Poinciana. The two-weekend event, held by Keep Polk County Beautiful, will focus on the Poinciana community’s northern end this Saturday and its southern neighborhoods June 19. All households are asked to place their trash by the...