Marianna, FL

Marianna Police warn residents of potential scams, spoofing calls

By WTXL Digital Staff
Posted by 
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 7 days ago
The Marianna Police Department is warning residents about potential scams and spoofing calls that are targeting people.

According to MPD, the department office number shows up as (850) 526-3125 and is being spoofed to contact individuals in an attempt to scam money or obtain personal information.

If you are contacted by the Marianna Police Department, their officers or dispatchers will identify themselves, MPD said.

They also added to not give any personal information to anyone over the telephone. If you have any suspicions, hang up and call the MPD office at (850) 526-3125.

