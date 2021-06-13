Cancel
Synthetic vs. Natural Fragrance: Pros, Cons & What You Should Pick

MindBodyGreen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReaders, welcome to the world of "clean fragrance." By all accounts, it's a confusing one. Of all the categories of clean beauty, fragrance tends to be the most complicated to have a discussion about. Namely, because it's an often misunderstood world—and even an emotionally charged one (fragrance is intricately tied to memory and mood, after all.) The topic becomes even more dense when you start discussing the fragrance ingredients, their sourcing, and how they interact with the body. Wrap that all together, and you've got quite the hot-button topic.

