Former Ohio State Cornerback Tyreke Johnson Transferring To Nebraska

Former Ohio State cornerback Tyreke Johnson announced on Sunday afternoon that he is transferring to Nebraska.

A former five-star prospect from Jacksonville Trinity Christian Academy, the same school that produced former cornerback Shaun Wade and sophomore running back Marcus Crowley, Johnson played only 136 defensive snaps and recorded just eight tackles in three seasons with the Buckeyes from 2018-20.

Unable to carve out a role at Ohio State, Johnson entered the transfer portal in May. He is one of four scholarship players who have transferred from the program this offseason, joining wide receivers Mookie Cooper (Missouri) and Jameson Williams (Alabama) and offensive tackle Max Wray (Colorado).

Johnson will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Cornhuskers, who are set to host the Buckeyes in Lincoln on Nov. 6. He'll compete for a starting spot opposite of returning starter Cam Taylor-Britt this fall.

