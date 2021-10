When you are a fan of a franchise or property, you always want to reminisce about the good old days and look forward to the upcoming entry that can make things better. However, for Splinter Cell fans, it has almost always been the former. Since 2013’s Blacklist, there has been nothing in the mainline series to get excited about, but that is apparently about to change, with Ubisoft having supposedly greenlit a new Splinter Cell title.

