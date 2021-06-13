What is an Abnormal Return?

OTCMKTS:IGIFF opened at $35.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.64. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $37.59. A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IGIFF. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of IGM Financial from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of IGM Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.25.