Donovan Mitchell injury update: Jazz star says he's 'good' for Game 4 after aggravating sore ankle Saturday

Donovan Mitchell limped off the court at Staples Center with 7:05 left on the clock in the fourth quarter and went to the locker room. He was favoring that right ankle that was sprained back in April, the one that kept him sidelined through the rest of the regular season and out of Game 1 of the Jazz’s first-round series against the Memphis Grizzlies — even though he very publicly disagreed with the decision to hold him out of that game.