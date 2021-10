When Skyrim: Special Edition launched several years ago, it introduced a hiccup to the game’s prolific modding scene on PC. However, vanilla mods would still work with some slight tweaks, which made the update safe-ish for modders. However, with the upcoming Skyrim: Anniversary Edition, it’s looking like all previous mods will be completely incompatible. In a Reddit post, Skyrim Script Extender developer extrwi broke the news to the community at r/skyrimmods, which has upwards of 330,000 members. They claim that the upgrade will be a patch that updates the Special Edition and that it will not be a separate install. It’s worth mentioning that extrwi is not affiliated with Bethesda and does not speak for the company in any capacity.

