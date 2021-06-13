Is A-Rod Hanging Out With His Own Ex After Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Reunion?

It appears to be an As the World Turns-themed week in the arena of celebrity relationships, as former flames are apparently reuniting all over the place. The holy grail of reunions has been the reports of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez getting serious again, after breaking off their engagement in 2004. It shocked the world over because Lopez had only just jointly announced her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April. But JLo might not be the only one hanging out with an ex.