Pecan pie is truly an American classic. Gracing Thanksgiving dinner tables and diner counters across the country, this sticky-sweet, nutty dessert has the perfect balance of crunchy and gooey. If eating pecan pie gives you serious nostalgia, there may be a reason why. According to Eater, classic pecan pie recipes have remained largely unchanged since their humble beginnings in the late 19th century, when recipes for this treat first began to appear in Texas cookbooks. Plus, pecans are native to North America, making this pie about as American as it could possibly get.