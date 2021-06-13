Cancel
Atlanta, GA

Fairburn City hosts Third Fridays on Main Street

Amy Cheribelle
Amy Cheribelle
 7 days ago

931527/Pixabay

ATLANTA — The City of Fairburn is hosting events every third Friday of the month from June to September. The Third Fridays on Main Street is a collaborative event to support local businesses where visitors can eat, shop, and enjoy arts and performances in Fairburn’s Historic Commercial District.

Below is the list of events in the Third Fridays on Main Street:

  • Juneteenth Cultural Celebration

Date and time: June 18, 2021, at 7.30 p.m.

  • Under the Stars Movie & Food Trucks

Date and time: July 16, 2021, at 7.30 p.m.

  • Back to School Family Night

Date and time: August 20, 2021, at 7.30 p.m.

  • Jazz and Art Performances

Date and time: September 17, 2021, at 7.30 p.m.

All events will be concentrated at The Frankie Arnold Stage & Courtyard, 15 West Broad Street, Fairburn, GA.

The first of the festival will celebrate Juneteenth, and visitors can enjoy performances from Manga African Dance, Wanesha Spencer, and Zeke and Khemistry Band. If you’re a fan, you would not want to miss this chance of seeing them live and have a good time with friends and family.

There will be balloon sculptures, and of course, lists of local food and concession vendors to add to your excitement. During the events, businesses along Main Street may open until late, adding festivities to the night.

Since 2017, Fairburn’s main street has been the highlight of the city, home to the city’s businesses, and the center of various events.

Want to list yourself as a vendor instead? Visit https://www.fairburn.com/sites/default/files/uploads/mainstreet/3rdFridays/third_fridays_application.pdf to register.

For inquiries, contact The Economic Development Department -770-964-2244

Atlanta, GA
Writer and Georgia native covering local stories

