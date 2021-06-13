Cancel
UFC 262 highlights & recap: Leon Edwards routs Nate Diaz

By MMAWeekly.com Staff
MMAWeekly.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch the UFC 262 highlights and recap from the five-round welterweight feature bout between Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz from Saturday’s event at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

www.mmaweekly.com
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nate Diaz says he's fighting for a title after UFC 263 – even 'if I lose'

Nate Diaz thinks a title shot is coming his way regardless of the result against Leon Edwards at UFC 263. Diaz (20-12 MMA, 15-10 UFC), who is one of the biggest names in the fight game, returns to the octagon for the first time since November 2019 on Saturday when he meets Edwards (18-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) in a five-round welterweight featured bout of the pay-per-view event at the Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Prelims air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 263 results: Leon Edwards survives late scare to earn decision over Nate Diaz

We got a extra-rare non-title and non-main event five-rounder on the UFC 263 main card when the promotions’ #3 ranked welterweight, Leon Edwards, took a unanimous decision over the ever-popular Nate Diaz. The first-four frames were all Edwards as he was landing crippling leg kicks and getting the takedowns — but Diaz would have his moment in the fifth round. Edwards was rocked late in the fight by a Stockton slap to left cross, but he managed to hang on, make it out of the round, and pick up the victory. This makes 10 fights in a row without rating defeat for Leon, and if he doesn’t get a title shot soon, then he just might become the Tony Ferguson of 170-pounds.
UFCoddschecker.com

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards Odds: Bettors Backing Underdog Diaz

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards Odds: Bettors Backing Underdog Diaz. There are no pound-for-pound rankings when it comes to trying to gauge the UFC’s most popular fighters. But, if I had to bet on who it is, my money would be on Nate Diaz. That’s why, despite the fact that we haven’t seen him in the octagon for almost two years, and Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards odds are so long on him, he’s still one of the most popular picks to win at UFC 263.
UFCmmaoddsbreaker.com

No Surprises: Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards Is History Repeating

It shouldn’t be a surprise given the crossover of their fan-bases, but the UFC has never been shy about emulating pro-wrestling. One of the most time-honored traditions in the wrestling world is that of saccrificing a grizzled veteran in the twilight of their career to the promoter’s chosen successor. On Saturday night we’ll see the latest in MMA’s long line of approximations of that noble practice: Nate Diaz vs Leon Edwards.
UFCthestatszone.com

MMA Preview – Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz at UFC 263

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. When is UFC 263? Sunday 13th June, 2021 - 01:00 start (UK) Where is UFC 263? Gila River Arena, Glendale, Arizona (US) Where can I...
UFCMMA Fighting

The A-Side Live Chat: UFC 263 Recap, Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards, Nate Diaz, Claressa Shields, more

For this episode, José Youngs, Shaun Al-Shatti, and E. Casey Leydon react to some of the biggest stories in MMA. Some POSSIBLE topics include: Fallout from UFC 263; Israel Adesanya’s decision over Marvin Vettori: Brandon Moreno’s submission win over Deiveson Figueiredo; Leon Edwards’ bloody win over Nate Diaz; as well as Claressa Shields successful MMA debut at PFL 4 and Yaroslav Amosov’s Bellator title win over Douglas Lima at Bellator 260.
UFCBloody Elbow

Leon Edwards turns down Jorge Masvidal: ‘I’ll wait for my title shot’

Leon Edwards has done a complete 180 degree turn on Jorge Masvidal, telling BT Sport’s’ John Gooden that he is no longer interested in that matchup because ‘Gamebred’ is yesterday’s news. Masvidal is looking to return to the octagon against a top-five opponent following his knockout loss to Kamaru Usman...
UFCPosted by
Empire Sports Media

UFC 263 Preview: Nate Diaz – Leon Edwards

Tomorrow night at UFC 263 we will see the return of one of the biggest stars in the sport. Nate Diaz (20-12) is returning and it’s in the welterweight division as he takes on one of the very best in the world in Leon “Rocky” Edwards (18-3, 1 NC). This...
UFCblackchronicle.com

UFC 263 – Who’s next for Israel Adesanya, Brandon Moreno, Leon Edwards and Nate Diaz?

GLENDALE, AZ — One dominant champion retained his belt. Another lost it in an unexpected blowout. It was another fun night in MMA, as UFC 263 delivered plenty of storylines. Israel Adesanya looked terrific in his third title defense, a unanimous decision against Marvin Vettori. In the co-main, a potential new star was born in Brandon Moreno, who submitted Deiveson Figueiredo in the third round.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Leon Edwards says he will wait for title shot against winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: “I’m not fighting no one else”

Leon Edwards says he will wait for the title shot against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: “I’m not fighting no one else.”. Edwards is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and overall he is unbeaten over his last 10 fights, with nine wins and one No Contest during that stretch. Edwards believes that he has done enough to fight Usman for the UFC welterweight title, but UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that Covington will be getting the next crack at the belt. That means that Edwards either will have to wait for the winner of the Usman vs. Covington fight or take another fight in the meantime.