Xbox’s big bets are finally paying off

By Chris Plante
Polygon
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft invested a fortune in Xbox and now we’re finally seeing why. It only took half a decade. Let’s be real: for nearly five years, Xbox has been pretty boring. While Sony invested gobs of time and money into cinematic showpieces like God of War, Spider-Man, and The Last of Us Part 2, Microsoft filled its press events with news about studio acquisitions, familiar entries in established franchises, nascent subscription services, and cloud streaming platforms.

