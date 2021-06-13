Xbox’s big bets are finally paying off

Are you ready to become a boxing champion? Step into the ring and show off your boxing skills in a knockout arcade experience. Fight as 20 iconic characters from the Creed and Rocky universe. Take on world-class opponents across a variety of thrilling locations, or challenge your friends and family in intense, head-to-head matches. Pound-for-Pound Boxing for All - Intuitive, pick-up-and-play controls - Robust boxing mechanics - Dynamic boxing styles and combos - Fighter-specific super finishers for cinematic knockouts Ultimate Creed & Rocky Boxing Universe - Legendary tales of 20 iconic and unique characters - Unlockable characters and outfits - Classic Creed and Rocky training moments in thematic mini games - 13 Classic and original boxing arenas Iconic Champs from Creed & Rocky - Adonis Creed - Rocky Balboa - Apollo Creed - Clubber Lang - Ivan Drago - Viktor Drago and more... Pulse-rousing Fun with Friends and Family - Choose your champion and venues - Face off in local player-versus-player mode Developed by the team who brought you Creed: Rise to Glory for VR platforms, Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions is the second collaboration between Survios and MGM Studios, that brings the gripping intensity of Creed boxing to consoles and PC for the first time.