The Milwaukee Bucks prevented themselves from falling 3-0 in its playoff series against the Brooklyn Nets, eventually winning its matchup Thursday 86-83. The final margin was set in stone in the first half when the Bucks came out firing, outscoring the Nets 30-11 in the opening quarter. The Nets would respond with their own big frame, outscoring the Bucks 31-15. The Bucks and Nets would trade blows the rest of the way as both teams clamped down in the second half with both teams scoring only 41 points after the break.