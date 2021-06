The Lightning are on the brink of moving on to the semifinals of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Can the Carolina Hurricanes hold off the defending champs? Watch on NBCSN. The Central Division winners are in trouble of going home as they host the defending Stanley Cup champs. Heck as a matter of fact regular season records haven't mattered much in these playoffs. Montreal had the worst point total out of any team heading into the playoffs and now they are the first to qualify for the semis. Both the Islanders and Bruins beat teams with better records in the East against the Capitals and Penguins.