Lubbock, Texas — UNC baseball got off to a hot start this postseason but a blowout loss to UCLA Sunday officially ended their dreams of a trip to Omaha. This was a disaster from the jump for the Tar Heels. Starting pitcher Conor Ollio was tagged for five runs in just a third of an inning. The Bruins jumped out to a 10-0 lead before UNC could respond with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fourth, but it was too steep a hill to climb as the Bruins took it, 12-2.