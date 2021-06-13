Touki Toussaint to begin rehab assignment with Rome

The Cardinals continued their four-game set in Atlanta on Friday, looking to take game two of the series behind Carlos Martinez. Martinez was shelled for eight runs while recording just nine outs before getting lifted in the fourth in favor of Jake Woodford. Free passes came back to haunt Cardinals pitchers again, as Martinez and Woodford combined for six walks and two hit batsmen through the first four innings of the game. That, combined with the Braves tallying ten hits in the first four frames, put the game out of reach early, especially with how badly the Cards’ offense has been performing of late. Max Fried settled in for the Braves after a laborsome first inning in which he was tagged for a run, and was otherwise stellar as he struck out six in his seven-inning effort. Atlanta’s bullpen made the large lead stick as the Braves took game two of the set with a final score of 9-1.