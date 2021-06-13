Cancel
Touki Toussaint to begin rehab assignment with Rome

By Kris Willis
Talking Chop
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTouki Toussaint was placed on the 60-day injured list at the end of Spring Training and there hasn’t been much heard from him since. We finally got an update today when the Rome Braves announced that Toussaint will begin a rehab assignment in Rome this Tuesday. Toussaint appeared in four...

General manager Ross Atkins said Sunday that Springer (quad) is "very close" to beginning a rehab assignment, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports. Atkins didn't give a specific date for when the star outfielder could begin the rehab assignment, but based on his comments, it wouldn't be surprising for Springer to play in a minor-league game within the next week. The quad issue has been a problem for Springer all season, with the recently signed free agent returning for just four games in late April before heading back to the injured list. He'll continue to target a mid-June return to the Blue Jays' lineup.