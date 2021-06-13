Cancel
Raoul Peck’s Frustratingly Incomplete Treatise on Colonialism

By Aditya Iyer
Hyperallergic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupport Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». There’s a telling scene in the third episode of Exterminate All the Brutes, Raoul Peck’s four-part HBO docuseries about Western colonialism and white supremacy. Peck talks about Swedish author Sven Lindqvist, whom he describes as a friend and whose analysis of 500 years of European violence and racism inspired the Haitian director to make the series. He gives a peculiar description of the Swede, delivered in Peck’s gravelly baritone: “Definitely not a white savior.” It’s one of many moments that prompts the viewer to ask who this was made for.

