The Met Will Repatriate Two Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

Special Issue/Guest Editor: Israel Meriomame Wekpe. The Nigerian theatre has its roots in the cultural heritage of the past and the competing realities of the present. This is manifested in the many confluences of theatre traditions that are underscored by the ethnic diversity of the country. For years, interest in Nigerian theatre has been restricted to that of the larger ethno-linguistic groups (Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa-Fulani) and few minority ethnic entities. Interestingly, the Edo festivals are given tangential mention as part of Edo theatre with little attention to the seminal contributions by playwrights Emwinma Ogie (Ogieiriaixi), who emerged in the 1960s and has to his credit quite a corpus of published plays and indeed scholarly essays on Edo arts and culture, or better still the pioneering efforts of D. U. Emokpae (Adesuwa, 1933) and Jacob U. Egharevba (Imaguero and the Tragedy of Idah War, 1950. Importantly, these plays were performed extensively in Benin, Warri and Lagos.