The Met Will Repatriate Two Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
The works to be returned are "Warrior Chief" and "Junior Court Official," a pair of 16th-century brass plaques that originally adorned the Royal Palace in Benin City, the capital of the West African Kingdom of Benin. In addition to claiming countless lives, the British military pillaged and destroyed monuments, sculptures, and architectural landmarks. The brass plaques came from a trove of around 900 looted from the Royal Palace.