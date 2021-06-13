Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

How Women Artists Have Been Marginalized in the Blockchain Discourse

By Charlotte Kent
Hyperallergic
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent discourse around blockchain art retains a bias towards the stereotype of the white male engineer whose work is treated as apolitical and ahistorical. Recognizing the easy depoliticization of a set of aesthetics increasingly associated with blockchain, some curators and artists are addressing this bias. What works get discussed, how and why, contributes to the developing narrative around digital art in the popular imagination.

hyperallergic.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Holzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Women And Men#Women Artists#Art World#Art Gallery#Christie#Nft#Beeple#The Tor Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Technology
News Break
Design
Related
Museumsbocamag.com

Norton Exhibition Rewrites the Record on Women Artists

An exhibition like “For the Record: Celebrating Art by Women” feels overdue, because female-identifying artists still, in the enlightened 21st century, rarely receive that due. As the wall text for this Norton Museum exhibition explains, women constituted just 11 percent of overall museum acquisitions from 2008 to 2018 (the Norton fared well above average, at 23.5 percent), and just 2 percent of the global art auction market. For women of color, the gulf is even deeper.
Visual ArtDaily Californian

Now you see us: How LGBTQ+ artists have contributed to world of visual art

The yearning for visibility is a burning ache felt most by people who are excluded, silenced and mistreated. Marginalized people have searched poetry, listened to music and watched films to find representations of themselves and see anything that resembles their innermost feelings and experiences. With visibility comes hope for respect, validation and equality. Through visual art, whether it be paintings, propaganda or photographs, queer people have gotten the chance to be makers and subjects of art that transform their invisibility to radical visibility.
Visual ArtHyperallergic

Poetry at the Intersection of Art and Twitter

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». When you start “Self-Portrait, 1864 Self-Portrait, 1896 Self-Portrait,” the first poem in Ken Babstock’s Swivelmount, you might assume you’re heading into the realm of ekphrasis, a poet writing about a work of art — think Auden’s “Musée des Beaux Arts,” Ashbery’s “Self-Portrait in a Convex Mirror,” or the passage describing Achilles’ shield in the Iliad. But Babstock’s too canny, and frankly too weird, a poet to begin a meditation on Cézanne just by looking at a picture. Instead, he’s following a Cézanne Twitter account (“the bot posting canvases, in no discernible order”) and listing, in an almost epic catalogue, the character traits he shares with the painter, based on the astrological implications of their shared birthday:
Visual Artthecritic.co.uk

The dissident rebels of the art world

We must resist cancel culture and defend freedom of artistic expression. Nearly four decades ago, an important book was published called The Subversive Stitch: embroidery and the making of the feminine by Rozkika Parker. This ground-breaking study redeemed the practice of embroidery as art throughout the centuries and how by the nineteenth century it had become relegated to a domestic activity undertaken by women.
Utica, NYObserver-Dispatch

Art museums look to focus on marginalized Black artists and diversity initiatives

Black artists will take center stage at Munson-Williams-Proctor Arts Institute art museum this summer, with a pair of exhibitions launching Saturday, June 19. The exhibitions don’t just explore works by Black artists, but the historical marginalization they face from the established world of art galleries, museums and private collectors. Emma...
Visual Artstirworld.com

Japanese artist Yuma Yanagisawa and the new arts discourse

It is perhaps something of a cliché; that famous creative archetype that is often evoked in conversations centring around the academy and its subversion: the artist of great merit that comes out of seemingly nowhere, and through curiosity and commitment alone for the large part, is able to develop a strikingly original and captivating practice. To be certain, labelling this paradigm a “cliché” must not be seen as an attempt at maligning its value, as it has indeed remained a source of great progress throughout creative history. Rather, it is meant to signal the academy’s slipping control over the borders of what is considered good art; so, debilitated in the age of the internet and digital technology that fascinating practitioners such as Yuma Yanagisawa may be found within every nook and cranny of the internet; slowly working their way inwards and soon to establish a new, dominant visual language.
New York City, NYuntappedcities.com

Marcel Duchamp’s “Fountain” Urinal May Have Been Created by Two Women

Perhaps neither the Landmarks Commission, DXA Studio of architects, nor real estate agent Leslie J. Garfield are aware of the extraordinary historical significance of the only building ever erected on the lot, a four-story brownstone designed by Samuel B. Reed and completed in 1888. In the first week of April 1917, the building became the epicenter of what would subsequently be mythologized into the most important event in 20th-century art.
Visual ArtPosted by
TravelNoire

How Artist Cauleen Smith's Newest LA Exhibit Celebrates Black Women

From April 1st to October 31st, Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) will be hosting an exhibit for prominent Black experimental artist, Cauleen Smith. Curated by Rita Gonzalez, the acclaimed California artist has used a multitude of artistic mediums to visualize all facets of Black expression, specifically within the United States. Her first film, Drylongso was well-received by major film festivals including the Sundance Film Festival, and this film debut certainly left a great imprint for Smith’s future work.
Visual Artreadersdigest.co.uk

5 Women portrait artists you need to know

These striking self-portraits by women artists had a significant impact on the course of art history. Sofonisba Anguissola, Self-Portrait at the Easel Painting a Devotional Panel, late 1550s. Oil on canvas, 66 x 57cm (26 x 22 1⁄2 in.), Museum-Zamek, Lancut, Poland. The Greek philosopher Aristotle held the view that...
New York City, NYSFGate

Julian Schnabel Premieres Remastered 'Basquiat' at MoMa's First In-Person Event Since Pandemic

The sculpture garden at the Museum of Modern Art, closed to the public under the evening midtown sky in New York City, was witness to the first glimmers of a chic summer return for the art world on Thursday. For the first time since the pandemic, MoMA held its first in-person event, a private evening sponsored by Chanel, and presented as a part of the Tribeca Festival, celebrating the formative painter and fillmaker Julian Schnabel’s 25th anniversary remastering of “Basquiat.”
New York City, NYcooper.edu

How to Be an Artist of the Met

“Artists of the Met” sounds exclusive. But Jessie Salinas, a rising School of Art junior, has found a generous way to make anyone fit into that rarefied cohort. This summer marks the second anniversary of a weekly gathering he generates via an @artistsofthemet Instagram account. Anyone who shows up at the Metropolitan Museum of Art at the designated time will meet other like-minded folks who wander around the galleries drawing or painting the works they encounter.
Visual ArtSheridan Press

Scene column: Defining authenticity in indigenous art

SAGE Community Arts recently hosted the opening artist reception and artist talk for the Creative Indigenous Collective show, “A Gathering," and the fantastic, thought-provoking artist panel engaged everyone in a discussion of how indigenous art and artists are perceived in the art community. The collective is a group of professional...
Visual ArtWallpaper*

Mark Bradford’s epic show will put Hauser & Wirth Menorca on the map

Mark Bradford excavates the past through art. And the past has never felt more present than in 2020, during the global pandemic. Substantial and sumptuous, his abstract paintings have received such acclaim that, Bradford, now 59, has grown accustomed to the demands of being an international art star with a roster of museum and gallery shows.
Musicamicohoops.net

Tracks and artists that have been confirmed but excluded from the king

The day after the Sovereign Awards ceremony, there are always criticisms and complaints, which in popular language is defined as a “kick”. However, most of them focused on the bets of the winners. The challenge this year for organizers was broad. They have had to cut back a little over...
Visual Artgananoquereporter.com

On art and allegory

When talking about painting, in particular representational painting, there are many types that we can refer to. These include, but are not limited to, portraits, landscape, still life, history, narrative, genre and so forth. While these may all be somewhat dissimilar, what they have in common is that we may also encounter allegorical paintings within each type. The (Oxford) dictionary definition of allegory is that it is a “narrative or description of figurative or symbolical application” — which is vague enough to require its own explanation. (Before I continue, however, I should point out that allegory is used as an imaginative device in literature as well as art, but that’s another story.) An expanded definition with respect to visual art is that allegory is a narrative in which people and events have been given consistent symbolic meanings; it is an extended metaphor. For example, when once you encounter a white lily in a painting and understand it to represent purity (and that it is an attribute of the Virgin Mary), you can be fairly comfortable ascribing that meaning to future representations of white lilies in paintings.
Books & Literaturebookpeople.com

Who We're Reading When We're Reading Murakami (Paperback)

How did a loner destined for a niche domestic audience become one of the most famous writers alive? A fascinating look at the business of bringing a best-selling novelist to a global audience (The Atlantic)―and a "rigorous" exploration of the role of translators and editors in the creation of literary culture (The Paris Review).
Visual Artthe-saleroom.com

Fine Art, Pop Art, Photographs: Day 2 of 3

3,000 - 3,500 USD help. ROY LICHTENSTEIN - Paper Plate - Original color screenprint, in yellow, red, and blue, on white p... Artist: Roy Lichtenstein (American, 1923-1997). Title: "Paper Plate". Medium: Original color screenprint, in yellow, red, and blue, on whit... 800 - 1,000 USD help. Lot 1389. ROY LICHTENSTEIN...