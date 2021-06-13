Donovan Mitchell injury update: Jazz star says he's 'good' for Game 4 after aggravating sore ankle Saturday
The Utah Jazz collectively held their breath when All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell limped off the court in the fourth quarter of Game 3 with the Los Angeles Clippers ahead by 11 points in what would end up being a 132-106 blowout loss. Mitchell was favoring the same ankle that kept him out for Game 1 of Utah's first-round series in the playoffs, which also caused him to miss the last 15 games of the regular season.www.cbssports.com