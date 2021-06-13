Jets want Jamison Crowder to take at least a 50 percent pay cut on his $10M salary, per report
The New York Jets are a team that has plenty of interesting storylines to follow as training camp approaches, but one that deserves extra attention is what's going on with wide receiver Jamison Crowder. The soon-to-be 28-year-old skipped voluntary OTAs, as head coach Robert Saleh explained that Crowder and the Jets were "working through" a contract matter. Now, it appears his future with the Jets is truly up in the air.www.cbssports.com