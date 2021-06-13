Drake Confirms New Album Will Drop Before the End of Summer
After an unusually long album hiatus, it appears Drake is looking to return to take over the summer of 2021. On Saturday night (June 12), Drake made a guest appearance at Ultimate Rap League’s N.O.M.E. XI battle rap event to show support by putting down $50,000 for the winner. Following his stage appearance, Drizzy sat down for an interview on the live streaming app, Caffeine, with battle rap maven Nunu Nellz and battle rapper Tsu Surf, where Drake revealed his new Certified Lover Boy album will be dropping in the next few months.bozemanskissfm.com