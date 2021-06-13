Drake Confirms New Album Will Drop Before the End of Summer

It feels like it was decades ago when Drake was booed off of the Camp Flog Gnaw stage. The rapper formed the OVO x OF alliance formally when Tyler, The Creator personally invited him to perform at the festival. Tyler expressed his disappointment that Drake couldn't even finish his set, citing the "shits in the front area" who were rude to his guest. While Drake later reflected on the incident on both social media and his interview with RapRadar, it seems that it didn't affect the relationship between him and Tyler, The Creator.