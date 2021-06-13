A Guide To PHAs

A massage, whether from another person or performed on yourself, can be supremely relaxing. Adding massage oils intensifies those benefits, nourishing skin while also making it a little easier to glide hands over tight muscles. When it comes to picking out a massage oil for personal use, consider going with a simple, single-ingredient option, says T’ai Hanna, director of bodywork at Bathhouse, a spa and wellness space in Brooklyn. Her go-tos are grapeseed, coconut, and jojoba. “Ask any therapist at Bathhouse, the organic grapeseed we use has an amazing glide, and allows for minimal use with optimized effects,” she says. “It’s great for sensitive skin and easy application.”