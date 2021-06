Sometimes I wish I was more apt to embarrassing my wife in public. A few weeks back, while walking through Target with my wife, I began belting out the lyrics to John Mellencamp's "Jack & Diane": "SUCKIN' ON CHILI DOGS OUTSIDE THE TASTY FREEZE, DIANE SITTIN' ON JACKY'S LAP, GOT HIS HANDS BETWEEN HER KNEES!" "Stop!" my wife scolded me in an embarrassed half-whisper. "What are you singing?" "Just some John Mellencamp," I replied, laughing. I continued to burst out singing at random; my wife just continued walking, ignoring me.