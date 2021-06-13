Cancel
Here’s What Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Reportedly Thinks of Ben Affleck

By Jacklyn Krol
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jennifer Lopez's mom is apparently rooting for Bennifer!. On Wednesday (June 9), the performer's mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, was photographed filming something alongside Ben Affleck at the Wynn Resort casino in Las Vegas. "Guadalupe loves Ben and is happy that he is back in Jennifer's life," an insider close to Affleck...

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

