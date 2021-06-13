Here’s What Jennifer Lopez’s Mom Reportedly Thinks of Ben Affleck

A-Rod parties with Ben Affleck's ex Lindsay Shookus. Two can play at that game! Jennifer Lopez rekindled her romance with former flame Ben Affleck soon after breaking off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez over cheating rumors earlier this year. But the retired MLB star threw us a major curveball over the weekend when he was spotted hanging out with Ben's ex, Lindsay Shookus, in the Hamptons. Alex attended a small backyard party thrown for the "Saturday Night Live" producer's 41st birthday on June 18. He was even seated directly next to her throughout the intimate dinner, according to footage posted on Instagram by the night's "Foodie Magician" entertainer, Josh Beckerman. And while Alex and Lindsay's time together may seem suspect given that both of their exes are dating again, they've allegedly been just-pals for a long time. "There is absolutely zero there," Alex's rep told Page Six on Monday, June 21. "They've been friends for 15 years." Still, this isn't the first suspicious move Alex has made as of late to make us wonder if he's trying to get Jennifer's attention. He reportedly just rented a $5 million summer-mansion in Bridgehampton, which happens to be a mere 1.2 miles away from the J. Lo's estate in Water Mill where they vacationed together just last year.