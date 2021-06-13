Mom and son from distinguished South Carolina household are discovered shot useless

A mom and her son — members of one in all South Carolina’s most distinguished households — have been discovered shot to dying on their property this week, police stated. The our bodies of Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22 — who was going through trial within the boating dying of a teenage coed — have been discovered Monday night close to a canine kennel at their residence on Moselle Street in Islandton, a small city with solely about 70 residents in central South Carolina, police stated.