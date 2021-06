E3 2021 is officially upon us, and it has given quite a lot of updates within the video game world. That was especially the case for Sunday's programming, which started off the day with presentations from Xbox and Bethesda. Kicking off the proceedings was the first full trailer for Starfield, the long-awaited science fiction RPG from the Elder Scrolls and Fallout developer. While the game was first announced at E3 all the way back in 2018, gamers have been curious for more details surrounding the game — and with this year's E3, they finally got their wish. A brief cinematic teaser was shown during the presentation, providing the best look yet at the game's cosmic world, along with a targeted release date of November 11, 2022.