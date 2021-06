(KMJ) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating two separate homicides in Parlier that happened less than 24 hours apart. The first shooting happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday on the 13000 block of Ninth Street. There Parlier Police say two men were shot and rushed to the hospital But one died from his wounds. Their identities have yet to be released and the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has taken over this investigation.