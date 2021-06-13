Cancel
Former BMW i8 Developer Joins Apple's Car Project

By Martin Bigg
Apple's plan to build a technologically advanced autonomous car is one of the worst-kept secrets in the auto industry. For a few years, it looked like the project was canned until the technology giant recently approached Hyundai and Kia to manufacture the EV codenamed Project Titan. In the end, Hyundai walked away from the project, but Apple is reportedly now in talks with Korea's LG and Magna International to secure a manufacturing deal.

